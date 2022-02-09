New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha, who resigned as MLAs from the Tripura Assembly and quit the BJP, joined the Congress on Tuesday.

They joined the Congress here in the presence of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC incharge of state Ajoy Kumar.

Barman and Saha had on Monday resigned from the Tripura Assembly and the primary membership of the BJP, the ruling party in the North-eastern state where assembly election is due next year.

Tripura Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty accepted the resignation of Barman and Saha.

