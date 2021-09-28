Ghaziabad, Sep 28 (PTI) A police constable and two criminals were injured in an encounter here, officials said Tuesday.

The injured criminals -- Deepak and Monu -- of Praveen Bhati and Rahul Kala gangs respectively -- had a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on information leading to their arrest.

The two sharp shooters were arrested Monday night near Gullu Shah Peer when Muradnagar police and SOG teams signalled the two bike borne suspects to stop.

They sped away towards Khurram Pur village road, police said, adding they opened after at police when they chased them and Pawan, a constable, was injured.

During the encounter, both Deepak and Monu sustained bullet shot injuries in their legs, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Iraj Raja said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both of them have a criminal background.

Earlier, they have been booked in one dozen cases at various police stations of Ghaziabad, Hapur and Gautama Buddh nagar districts.

Police recovered two country made pistols of 315 bore and six used and live cartridges along with a bike, which was used in commission of crimes, the SP said. PTI

