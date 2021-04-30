Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): Punjab Police on Thursday booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with several other party workers for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines during a gathering at Badal village in Muktsar district.

The police also filed an FIR against SAD's student wing-- Student Organisation of India's (SOI) newly appointed president Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar, former SAD MLA Harpreet Singh Kotbhai, party leader Bhim Waraich along with 150 other unidentified party workers under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for alleged violation of pandemic protocols.

Punjab reported 6,812 new cases, 138 deaths and 5,059 recoveries on Thursday. There are 54,954 active cases in the state currently. (ANI)

