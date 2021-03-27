Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) There will be a lockdown in 12 cities in Madhya Pradesh on Sundays in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said lockdown will be in force from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday in 12 cities across 11 districts till further orders.

The cities where restrictions will be imposed are: Gwalior, Ujjain, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Sausar (Chhindwara district), Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Khargone.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,86,407, health department officials said.

The fatality count rose to 3,947 with ten more deaths.

