New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday invited tenders from reputed house keeping agencies of Delhi and NCR for engaging/hiring the services "for providing the manpower for monkey scarers at the residential bungalows of judges of the Supreme Court including the guest houses."

In a tender notice issued on its website, the Supreme Court invited tenders initially for a period of six months on as and when required basis.

Also Read | Rs 5K Penalty For Dumping Construction Waste at Public Places in Delhi, Says NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay.

According to the notice, monkey scarers will be deployed as per the requirements or as and when required and the contract may be extended for a further period if the services are found to be satisfactory and as per requirements.

The last date of submission of tender is March 24, 2022. (ANI)

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Having Prime Ministerial Illusions, Interfering in International Issues, Says BJP Leader Tathagatha Roy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)