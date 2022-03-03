New Delhi, March 3: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Thursday said that a penalty of Rs 5000 will be imposed on the people who are found dumping Construction and Demolition waste at public places.

"It is necessary for the citizens of the New Delhi area to be aware of how to correctly dump the C&D waste," the Vice Chairman said, adding that the Corporation is providing an on-demand facility of proper C&D Waste bin and Tipper. This year NDMC's focus is to achieve 7 Star ranking in the forthcoming 'Swachata Sarvekshan 2022' and in line with that they have designated 15 locations for the dumping of C&D waste in the New Delhi area. NGT Imposes Rs 25 Crore Fine on Hindustan Zinc, Others for Environmental Norms Violation in Udaipur.

Upadhyay said NDMC is the first civic body that has provided the scientific solution for the C&D waste problem. He said that the civic body is not only to issue challans for offenders but also to provide an end-to-end solution for dumping waste. Delhi Shocker: MBA Graduate Mohit Sharma Arrested By IFSO Special Cell for Creating Fake Accounts on Social Media.

The locations for the dumping of C&D waste are - Shivaji Stadium Bus Terminal & Gole Market, Shivaji Stadium Bus Terminal & Connaught Place, J&H Block-Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg, Church Lane, Vakil Lane near Park, Kaka Nagar, UPSC Lane, Lodhi Colony backside of CWC, BK Dutt Colony near Gurdwara, Niti Bagh, Nehru Park Service Centre, Sarojini Nagar, Moti Bagh Barat Ghar, West Kidwai Nagar near CPWD Guest House, Tilak Lane near park.

