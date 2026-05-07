India News | Supreme Court Refers Rs 30,000 Crore Rani Kapur Family Dispute to Mediation; Appoints Former CJI Chandrachud as Mediator

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court has referred the Rs 30,000 crore dispute between 80-year-old Rani Kapur and her daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur to mediation. The Court had earlier urged the parties to take up mediation to resolve the issue, considering the advanced age of the petitioner, Rani Kapur.

The Court has appointed former CJI Justice DY Chandrachud as the mediator.

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A bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala also directed all parties not to make any statements in public and not go on social media over the dispute.

"We make it clear that this mediation is confined only so far as the family members are concerned. We make one request to all parties before us that they not make any statements in public and not go on social media. This being a family affair, the endeavour should be to resolve the dispute and put an end to the matter. We firmly believe all parties should participate in the mediation with an open mind", the Court said.

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Earlier, on April 27, the Supreme Court issued notice on a plea filed by Rani Kapur, seeking responses from Priya Sachdev Kapur and 22 others and indicated that mediation may be an appropriate course to explore in resolving the dispute.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi observed during the hearing that prolonged litigation in such family disputes may not be beneficial.

The Court remarked, "Why are you all fighting? "You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight." Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste."

Emphasising the need for an amicable resolution, the Bench stated, "It will be in the interest of all the parties concerned if they go for a mediation and try to resolve the disputes peacefully and equitably... We shall, if necessary, hear the matter on merits; however, first, we should make an attempt to convince the parties to go for mediation." (ANI)

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