Vijay Swearing-in Ceremony Delay: Fans Gather Since 4 AM, Break Down Outside Nehru Stadium Amid Uncertainty Over Oath Ceremony (Watch Video)

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Hundreds of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters were left stranded and emotional outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday morning, following the unexpected delay of the swearing-in ceremony for actor-turned-politician Vijay. Supporters had traveled from across the state with the expectation of witnessing Vijay take the oath as Chief Minister. However, they arrived to find the stadium gates locked and a heavy police presence, with no official personnel available to provide information regarding the change in schedule.

Uncertainty Over Government Formation

The confusion stems from a shifting political landscape following the 2026 Assembly election results. While TVK emerged as the single largest party, the current seat distribution has led to a constitutional deadlock. The party secured 108 seats, leaving it 10 seats short of the 118-seat majority required in the 234-member house. Although Vijay met with the Governor on Wednesday to stake his claim to form the government—relying on the support of the Congress party—the Raj Bhavan has reportedly requested more definitive proof of a majority before proceeding with the official ceremony. Tamil Nadu Government Formation 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Holds Fresh Talks With Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Amid Political Uncertainty Over Majority (Watch Video).

Scenes of Disappointment

The atmosphere outside the Nehru Stadium turned somber as news of the delay spread among the crowd. Many supporters, who had gathered as early as 4:00 AM, were seen weeping and holding party flags near the barricades, frustrated by the lack of communication from party headquarters. "We came here to see a historic moment. We didn't know it was canceled," said one supporter who had traveled from Madurai. "There was no announcement, and we just want to know when our leader will take charge."

Political Context

The 2026 elections have marked a seismic shift in Tamil Nadu politics, breaking the nearly six-decade dominance of the DMK and AIADMK. In the final tally, the TVK led the field with 108 seats, followed by the DMK with 59 seats and the AIADMK with 47 seats. While the Indian National Congress (INC) has officially shifted its alliance from the DMK to back Vijay, the withdrawal of the protocol convoy late Wednesday evening signaled that the transition of power would not be as immediate as supporters had hoped. Tamil Nadu Government Formation 2026: Congress Extends Conditional Support to Vijay’s TVK.

TVK Supporters Cry Outside Locked Chennai Stadium Waiting for ‘CM Vijay’ Swearing-in

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Unaware of cancellation, TVK supporters who arrived at Nehru Stadium for Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, left disappointed. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QwFvTkc0PR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

The TVK leadership has yet to issue a formal statement regarding a new date for the ceremony. Security remains tightened around the stadium and the party’s Panaiyur headquarters as negotiations to secure the remaining seats continue behind closed doors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).