SC on Stray Dogs Relocation: Supreme Court Refuses To Modify Order Removing Stray Dogs From Public Places; Directs Animal Birth Control Centres in Every District

New Delhi, May 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to modify its November 2025 order directing the removal of stray dogs from public institutions such as hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stations and railway stations, while stressing that citizens have a right to live without the threat of dog attacks. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria observed that the right to life with dignity includes the right to live freely without the fear of harm from dog bite incidents and said the state "cannot remain a passive spectator."

"The court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers, and old-age people have fallen victim to dog bite incidents. Constitution doesn't envisage a society where children and elderly people are to survive on the mercy and physical strength," the bench observed. Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Removal Order: 3-Judge Supreme Court Bench To Hear Afresh Issue on August 14.

The apex court directed that all states shall take necessary steps to strengthen and implement the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) framework rules. It also directed states to ensure the establishment of at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in every district. The court further said, having regard to the population density of each State district, the authorities shall take necessary steps to expand Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.

In addition, the Supreme Court directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address the issue of stray cattle on national highways in a time-bound manner and establish a monitoring and coordination framework. The bench also directed the deployment of depreciated transport vehicles to manage stray cattle. To monitor compliance, the Supreme Court directed all High Courts to register suo motu cases in continuing mandamus proceedings. Supreme Court Stray Dog Relocation Order in Delhi-NCR: Amid Uproar, Larger SC Bench To Again Hear Stray Dogs Case Today.

The Supreme Court directed, "Chief Secretaries of States shall file compliance before August 7 before the jurisdictional High Court, and the Union government shall also do the same, directs the Supreme Court." The apex court further directed High Courts to submit a consolidated compliance report before it by November 17, while stating that the matter would remain closed before the Supreme Court except for receiving compliance reports.

Earlier on November 7, the three-judge bench, while taking into consideration the "alarming rise of dog bite incidents", ordered all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the removal of all stray dogs from every educational institution, hospital, public sports complexes, bus stands, railway stations, etc. It said all these institutions and places must be fenced properly to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

The bench ordered that the stray dogs should not be released to the same spot from which they were picked up. It had also said that permitting their return would "frustrate the very purpose" of securing such premises and addressing public safety concerns. "It will be the responsibility of the concerned local government institutions to pick up stray dogs from such institutions/areas, and shift them to designated dog shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules," the apex court had ordered. The apex court order had come on a suo moto cognisance it took of the menace of stray dogs across the country.

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