Mohammedan SC are set to host Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in a high-stakes encounter for both ends of the Indian Super League (ISL) table. As the ISL 2025–26 season enters its final weeks, the 'Black Panthers' face a must-win situation to avoid relegation, while the visitors aim to arrest a four-match winless streak and climb back into the top five. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. FIFA World Cup 2026: France Announce 26-Member Squad; Kylian Mbappe In, No Eduardo Camavinga and Antoine Griezmann

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC Date & Time Friday, 15 May 2026 Venue Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Live Stream FanCode (App & Website) Mohammedan Standing 14th (3 Points) Mumbai City Standing 7th (19 Points) Season Format Regular Season (Match 12 of 13)

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC Team News

Mohammedan SC find themselves in a precarious position at the bottom of the 14-team league. Having failed to secure a single victory in 11 matches this season, the Kolkata-based club is currently languishing in 14th place with just three points. A defeat tonight could effectively finalise their relegation to the Indian Football League (IFL).

Mumbai City FC enter the fray in seventh position, following a recent dip in form that saw them slide out of the title-contention bracket. Despite an impressive eight-match unbeaten run earlier in the campaign, the Islanders have struggled for goals in recent weeks. Head coach Petr Kratky’s side remains mathematically in the hunt for a top-three finish, but consistency is paramount.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IndSuperLeague). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).