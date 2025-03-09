New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Amid the row over Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary's "Holi comes once a year" remarks, Congress MP Imraan Masood has urged the Supreme Court of India to take cognizance of Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary's remarks on Holi and Friday Namaaz.

Massood said that the apex court should look into how an official holding a constitutional post could use such language.

Masood told ANI on Sunday, "... The Supreme Court should take cognizance of this matter... An official holding a constitutional post is not supposed to use such words..." "How can an official use such a language?" he asked.

Sambhal Circle Officer Chaudhary had, on Thursday, said that those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year and there were 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year.

A peace committee meeting was held on Thursday at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Frida during which he made the remarks.

"We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept getting coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid... We have given a direct message that when people play Holi and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to go out of their house, then they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them..." Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

Further, he stated that both the Hindus and Muslims will celebrate their festivals in their own way.

"We had a meeting with people of all communities... It is a festival of harmony. Both Hindus and Muslims will celebrate in their own way..." the CO further said.

Holi, a Hindu festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna. People play with colours with friends and family. (ANI)

