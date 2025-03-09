Chandigarh, March 9: Polling was underway to elect the mayor and 26 councillors for the Panipat Municipal Corporation in Haryana, with nearly 35 per cent of the over four lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise till 3 pm on Sunday, officials said. Polling began across 365 polling booths at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. Officials said the voting was going on smoothly with a poll percentage of 35 per cent till 3 pm.

Four candidates are contesting for the mayor's post while 103 contenders are in the fray for the 26 councillors' seats in the Panipat Municipal Corporation. Polls to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations were held on March 2, including in Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar. Haryana Municipal Body Elections 2025: Voters Queue Up at Polling Booth As Polling Underway (Watch Videos).

Bypolls for the mayoral posts in Ambala and Sonipat and the elections for presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held on March 2. The votes will be counted on March 12 and the results for all the municipal corporations will be declared the same day.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently exuded confidence that the BJP would win the civic polls, saying that work would be done three times faster after the formation of a "triple-engine" government, a reference to the saffron party being in power at the Centre, the state and the civic bodies. Gurugram Municipal Elections 2025: BJP Releases Manifesto for ‘Development’ Ahead of Civic Polls in Haryana.

The Congress also appealed to the voters to elect the party candidates with full majority. The grand old party, out of office in Haryana for more than 10 years, is looking to turn around its electoral fortunes in the civic polls.