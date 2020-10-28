Surat, Oct 28 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Surat rose to 35,263 with the addition of 227 new patients on Wednesday, the highest for a district in Gujarat, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 fatalities in Surat rose to 1,011 with two more patients succumbing to the infection, said the health department in a release.

Also, 257 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the south Gujarat district following recovery, it said.

Both the city and rural parts of Surat district reported more recovered cases on Wednesday than new infections.

While the city reported 163 new cases and 192 recoveries, rural Surat registered 64 fresh infections and 65 discharges, the release said.

The city's recovery rate stands at 92.9 per cent, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said, adding a total of 24,440 patients have been discharged so far.

A total of 19,013 patients are under quarantine, while 8.58 lakh people have been surveyed in areas from where new cases had been reported, said the civic body.

The city's Athwa locality reported 41 new cases, the highest among nine city zones, raising its COVID-19 tally to 4,925. Katargam reported 24 new cases, taking its count to 4,495.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted in various city hospitals stood at 394, of which 124 are admitted in two government hospitals, the SMC said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej has reported 1,909 coronavirus positive cases and 89 deaths so far, the highest among nine talukas in the district, officials said.

With 78 cases and just one death, Umarpada has reported the lowest number on both counts among the talukas so far, they said.

