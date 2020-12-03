Surat, Dec 3 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 246 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.

With this, Surat's overall case count went up to 43,228, it said.

While 207 people tested positive in Surat city, 39 cases were reported from rural areas, the department said in a release.

Two patients from Surat city died due to the infection, taking the death toll in the district to 1,077.

A total of 288 patients recovered and got discharge from hospitals during the day. Of them, 235 were from the city and 53 from the district's rural parts.

