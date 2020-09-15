Surat, Sep 15 (PTI) Surat's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,000 on Tuesday with the addition of 277 new cases in the south Gujarat district, the state health department said.

With five more fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 879, it said.

As many as 265 patients were discharged on Tuesday - 188 in the city and 77 in rural parts of the district - the department said in a release.

Out of the 277 new cases, 173 were reported in the city and 104 in the rural parts, it said.

As part of its drive to detect "super spreaders," the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday conducted tests on 855 people who work at paan shops and tea stalls in the city, the release said.

Of these, seven people tested positive for the infection, it said.

Offices and other workplaces in Surat city willhave to appoint "COVID nodal officers", who will ensure effective measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus, and "master trainers", who will train employees on issues related to the pandemic, the SMC said.

The SMC said in its effort to increase compliance of rules related to social distancing and wearing masks, it has so far collected around Rs 1.91 crore as fine from over 44,000 people.

Of this, Rs 1.14 lakh was collected from 248 people on Tuesday, it said.

