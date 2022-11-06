Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) A Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested a suspected member of the terror outfit, Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old man allegedly provided logistical support to the organisation by helping in recruitment as well as preparing false Indian ID cards, he said.

He was arrested on Saturday night from his hideout in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district.

“We came to know of his hideout after questioning those arrested earlier. We laid a trap and arrested him from Mathurapur on Saturday,” the senior officer said.

The suspected AQIS member was remanded to police custody till November 14 by a court.

