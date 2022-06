Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): A suspicious object have been found on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Saturday.

The security forces have suspended the traffic movement on the highway, police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

