Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum, Suresh Gopi, on Sunday described Swami Vivekananda as a visionary who envisioned a strong, united, and progressive India. He was speaking at an RSS function held in Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate Vivekananda Jayanti.

"The greatest ambassador of Indian tradition and philosophy, Swami Vivekananda, was a visionary who envisioned a strong, united, and progressive India," Gopi said while addressing RSS workers at Kawadiyar Square in Thiruvananthapuram.

"'Only a blind man cannot see our motherland, India, waking up from a long slumber. No one can stop India now.' His words, written a century ago, are proving true as we witness India rising on the global stage. The motto of Vivekananda Jayanti, 'Youth Power for National Rebirth,' reminds us of our collective responsibility," he added.

The Union Minister emphasized that India's demographic dividend provides the nation with unparalleled energy, resources, and talent.

"As we approach 100 years of independence, we believe that young India holds the key to realizing the dream of becoming a fully developed nation by 2047. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving shape to the dreams envisioned by Swami Vivekananda," he said.

Gopi highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Central Government reflects the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, preparing youth to face global challenges while remaining rooted in Indian values.

"Swamiji once harshly but necessarily criticized Kerala, calling it a 'madhouse' due to caste discrimination and urged for spiritual and social reform. Today, Kerala faces new challenges, such as rising drug abuse, crime rates, and mental health crises. These issues demand urgent attention and a return to the universal values of brotherhood and unity exemplified in Swamiji's teachings," he said.

On the occasion, the RSS organized a march from Peroorkada to Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram.

[Image caption: Suresh Gopi pays tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Kowdiar Square.]

Meanwhile, the central government is organizing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 to commemorate the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The event is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from January 11 to 12. (ANI)

