IPL 2025 Purple Cap Holder: Gujarat Titans' pace Prasidh Krishna has managed to keep his healthy lead in standings with Kuldeep Yadav going wicketless in the LSG vs DC match. As many as four bowlers in the top five are on 12 wickets and are only separated based on economy rates. Krishna has a realistic chance of claiming 20 wickets before the playoffs, which could cement the purple cap for himself. Noor Ahmed and Sai Kishore hold the third and fourth places while Hardik Pandya entered top five too. You can check the list of top wicket-takers in IPL 2025 below. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The Purple Cap is presented to a bowler once he overtakes others on the list of most wickets in the particular IPL season. Like the Orange Cap, the bowler wears the Purple Cap while fielding and gets identified as the season's highest wicket-taker because of it. On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

Pos Player Team M Wickets BBI Econ. Avg 1 Prasidh Krishna GT 8 16 4/41 7.29 14.12 2 Kuldeep Yadav DC 8 12 3/22 6.50 17.33 3 Noor Ahmad CSK 8 12 4/18 7.66 14.25 4 Sai Kishore GT 8 12 3/30 8.22 16.33 5 Hardik Pandya MI 9 12 5/36 9.08 12.50

(Updated after SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match)

(Important Abbreviations: M-Matches, BBI-Best Bowling Innings, Econ-Economy)

Last season, Harshal Patel, who played for the Punjab Kings, won the Purple Cap. The pacer will now represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel are the only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap the most times- twice. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler to win the Purple Cap back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

