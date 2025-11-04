Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Sitamarhi constituency, one of the 243 assembly seats in the state, is set to witness a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Jan Suraaj Party in the second phase of polling scheduled for November 11.

Political parties have fielded their candidates to capture a seat. The BJP has nominated Sunil Kumar Pintu, the RJD has fielded Sunil Kumar, while the Jan Suraaj Party has announced Ziauddin Khan as its candidate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithilesh Kumar is the sitting MLA from the Sitamarhi constituency. He won the seat in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, whereas in 2015, the seat was won by the RJD candidate, Sunil Kumar.

In the 2020 polls, a total of 1,80,842 voters cast their votes, recording a voter turnout of 61.86%.

According to the affidavits submitted by the candidates to the Election Commission, Sunil Kumar Pintu of the BJP has declared movable assets worth Rs 31,01,060.

RJD's Sunil Kumar declared assets worth Rs 6,38,438 in the financial year of 2024-2025. None of the candidates faces serious criminal charges, according to the affidavits available on the ECI website.

The Sitamarhi constituency has a history of alternating political loyalties. It is considered a swing seat, with victories often oscillating between the BJP and the RJD.

In 2020, BJP's Mithilesh Kumar won from Sitamarhi by a margin of 11,475 votes, defeating RJD's Sunil Kumar. The voter turnout stood at 61.86 per cent, with 1,80,842 voters casting their ballots.

In 2015, the seat was won by Sunil Kumar of RJD, while in 2010, Sunil Kumar alias Pintu of BJP clinched the seat by a margin of 5,221 votes over LJP's Raghwendra Kumar Singh.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the notification for the Sitamarhi constituency election was issued on October 13 2025. The last date for filing nominations was October 20, with scrutiny taking place on October 21. Candidates were allowed to withdraw their nominations until October 23.

The polling will take place on November 11 in Sitamarhi district, while the counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for November 14, along with other assembly constituencies across Bihar.

Additionally, the ECI has also confirmed that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect immediately after the election schedule was announced. The MCC applies to all political parties, candidates, and government departments, both state and central, to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

As part of the pre-election preparations, the Election Commission conducted a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Sitamarhi to ensure that every eligible citizen's name is included. This is the first such extensive revision in Bihar since 2003.

The key political players in the region remain the BJP, JDU, RJD, and Congress, each banking on its local leadership and caste arithmetic to secure a win. Mithilesh Kumar, the sitting MLA from the BJP, is a prominent figure in the region's political landscape.

The key issues in constituency dominating voter concerns include development, employment opportunities, and infrastructure, challenges that mirror those in several parts of Bihar.

Additionally, residents have been seeking improved agricultural productivity, effective flood management measures, and enhanced access to quality healthcare and education facilities.

With the polling date drawing closer, Sitamarhi is once again poised to mirror the larger political mood of Bihar, balancing between developmental promises and traditional voter alignments.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

