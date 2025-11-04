Indore, November 4: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a five-foot-deep hole appeared on the Shastri Bridge on Sunday, November 2. Notably, Shastri Bridge is one of the oldest and busiest flyovers in Indore. After the incident, officials said that the deep crater was not due to heavy rainfall or poor construction but because of rats. Yes, you read that right. The bride was affected by rat infestation. Pictures showing a five-foot-deep crater on Indore's Shastri Bridge have also surfaced online.

What Did the Authorities Find Out?

According to a report in NDTV, a team from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) discovered that rats had burrowed extensively beneath the Shastri Bridge, thereby removing the soil. As per preliminary reports, the loose earth gave way and led to the creation of a deep crater, which appeared right in front of the Punjab National Bank stretch of the bridge. Officials said that a collapse could have triggered a major accident if vehicles had moved during peak hour on the Shastri Bridge. Indore’s ‘Z’-Shaped Overbridge Triggers Uproar Amid Bhopal 90-Degree Flyover Row; Congress Alleges Corruption (See Pics).

Deep Crater Appears on Shastri Bridge After Rats Burrow Under Indore's Oldest Flyover

🛑 इंदौर का शास्त्री ब्रिज धंस गया... जिस पुल पर सालों से मरम्मत की मांग हो रही थी — वहाँ अब सरिए झाँक रहे हैं, और प्रशासन आँखें मूँद रहा है। ये सिर्फ़ पुल नहीं धंसा है, भ्रष्टाचार की नींव में बना सिस्टम धंस गया है। जब विकास के नाम पर “ठेकेदारी राजनीति” हो, तो जनता की ज़िंदगी… pic.twitter.com/Q7X7GWgNR7 — Harsh Jain (@ItsHarshJ) November 3, 2025

After the incident came to light, the local police barricaded the area and diverted vehicles to alternate routes. The next day, civic body officials and engineers from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) and Public Works officials filled the crater after carrying out an emergency inspection. However, they were shocked when they found 20 rat burrows under the bridge.

Speaking about the burrows, Rajendra Rathore, in charge of Public Works, said that the section where the deep crater appeared had a 25 to 30-year-old slab which had weakened over time. "The slab had rotted, and rats had burrowed through it, worsening the situation," he added. Rathore further said that the rats even entered the V-pole drainage holes of the bridge. Madhya Pradesh Bridge Accident Video: Mini Truck Carrying Wedding Guests Falls Into River as Driver Tries to Cross Overflowing Bridge, Five Including Children Dead.

He said that the footpath and drainage system of Shastri Bridge will be redesigned to prevent further damage. It is also reported that more than 200 rate holes were found in the same structure during a previous repair drive 10 months ago. It is worth mentioning that the iconic Shastri Bridge was built nearly seven decades ago.

