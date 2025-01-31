Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) TAC Security, a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management, on Friday said it has added 350 customers in January from 85 countries.

"This milestone is a significant step toward the company's ambitious vision of adding 3,000 new clients by March 2025. Since April 2024, TAC Security has successfully onboarded over 2,350 clients, crossing the halfway mark in this journey," a company statement said.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security, said, "Becoming the world's largest vulnerability management company by 2026 isn't just an ambition' it's a strategic milestone".

"While most companies take two decades to reach 10,000 customers, TAC Security is set to achieve it in just two years. We've already onboarded 2,000 customers in nine months by redefining how cybersecurity solutions are delivered," he said.

With this new client acquisition, the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the cybersecurity space, helping businesses safeguard their digital assets with unparalleled reliability and expertise, it said.

