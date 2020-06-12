India News | Taiwan Govt Donates Masks to Mizoram for COVID-19 Fight

Aizawl, Jun 12 (PTI) The Taiwan government has donated masks worth Rs 45 lakh to the Mizoram government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Friday.

Meiho University in Taiwan has also donated advanced RT-PCR test kits worth Rs 15 lakh to the northeastern state, the chief minister said.

The consignment will arrive in Delhi on Saturday and will be sent to Mizoram at the earliest.

Zoramthanga thanked both the Taiwan government and the Meiho University for their assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

Currently, Mizoram has 103 active COVID-19 cases -- 51 men and 52 women, an official said on Friday.

The first patient in the state, who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 24, recovered from the disease in early May.

