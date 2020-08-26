Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy told district collectors of the State to ensure that action was taken against the hospital that overcharged COVID-19 patients.

"Some hospitals are overcharging patients. We have to show them their place. Draw the line wherever necessary. Pandemics like these test us, and this is the time to be humane. Hospitals and doctors should take a stand for the citizens of the state," Reddy said while addressing the district collectors in a video conference.

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Nine People Rescued.

He further asked them to ensure that a bed was allocated to a patient within 30 minutes of their admission to the hospital and to make sure that each hospital was monitored closely.

He further added, "The state of Andhra Pradesh has been topping the testing charts for months. Most of the testing is being done in containment clusters which are the most vulnerable, in order to test and trace faster, thereby increasing the chances of saving lives.

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has 89,516 active cases and 2,68,828 recoveries.

So far, 3,368 lives have been claimed by the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)