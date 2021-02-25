New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday directed officials to take strict action against all those behind encroachment and illegal occupation in East Delhi's Seemapuri.

The minister, who is an MLA from Delhi's Seemapuri constituency, convened a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with senior PWD officials and other agencies to discuss and deliberate upon possible, viable solutions for permanently ending numerous illegal occupations in the area.

"Ambulances and other emergency services are unable to use the roads due to the number of encroachments. This has also led to growing resentment among the locals. Concerned officials must immediately put an end to every illegal activity that is occurring in the guise of such illegal occupation and encroachments," Gautam was quoted as saying in a release.

The minister, during the meeting, also drew the attention of the Delhi Police officials towards the illegal activities happening in the slum settlements, which he said has a "negative impact" on the youth and is a reason behind crimes increasing manifold in the area.

The officials have assured the minister of their cooperation to take timely action against the miscreants, according to the release.

Those present at the meeting included senior officials from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Police.

