New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, state Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru asserted that the talks are ongoing on seat sharing in the Mahagathbandhan, and the effort is to form a good government without any rift within the alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Krishna Allavaru said, "After finalising the seat allocation, the list will also be released. Our effort is to form a good government for the people of Bihar without any loss to the alliance and to the benefit of Bihar. The talks are ongoing."

Also Read | Gujarat Building Collapse: Portion of Three-Storey Building Collapses in Bhavnagar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Congress leader Manoj Kumar on Monday requested the top leadership of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to announce the seat-sharing arrangement soon for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Kumar also hinted that the Opposition's seat-sharing formula will be announced on Tuesday.

Also Read | Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi 'A Very Good Friend', Praises India in Gaza Peace Deal Speech (Watch Video).

He told ANI, "We have full faith in our leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. We request that they finalise and announce the seat-sharing arrangement as soon as possible."

"You might be thinking there is a delay, but our leaders hold meetings to ensure there is no injustice (against party leaders). As far as I know, it (seat-sharing arrangements) will be announced by tomorrow," he added.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced seat sharing for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha- 6 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) - 6 seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

Tawde wrote, "Organised and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again."

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)