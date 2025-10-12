The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) today, October 12, announced the seat sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. As per the announcement, BJP and JDU will contest on 101 seats each, while Ram Vilas-led LJP will fight on 29 seats. Vinod Tawde, BJP's National General Secretary, further said that the Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls on six seats each. The assembly election in Bihar for 243 seats will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14, with results declared on the same day. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Launches Poll Campaign From Tejashwi Yadav’s Family Bastion, Says ‘Situation in Raghopur Dire’.

National Democratic Alliance Announces Seat Sharing for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

संगठित व समर्पित NDA... आगामी बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए NDA परिवार के सभी सदस्यों ने सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में आपसी सहमति से सीटों का वितरण पूर्ण किया, जो कि इस प्रकार है– भाजपा – 101 सीट जदयू – 101 सीट लोजपा (रामविलास) – 29 सीट रालोमो – 06 सीट हम – 06 सीट एनडीए के सभी दलों… — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Vinod Tawde). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

