Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will meet on February 2 at 11 am at Kalaivanar Arangam, Omandurar Government Estate, in Chennai.

The State Assembly session used to be held at Fort St George earlier.

State Governor Banwarilal Purohit issued the summons for convening the state assembly on February 2. The session will begin with the Governors' address.

Officials said that the duration of the session will be decided by the government during the session after consultation with opposition parties and Speaker will make an announcement in the House. (ANI)

