Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party delegates will meet the party member families who were arrested recently for creating a ruckus over raising a flag post outside Tamil Nadu party chief K Annamalai's residence today.

Six members of the BJP were arrested for creating a ruckus over raising a flag post outside the compound wall of party state chief K Annamalai's residence in Panaiyur, Chennai.

BJP delegates include former Chief Minister of Karnataka V Sadananda Gowda, Fromer Minister in the Union Govt Daggubati Purandeswari, former Minister of Education of India, MP PC Mohan and MP Satya Pal Singh.

Recently, BJP president JP Nadda appointed this four-member delegation to probe the arrests.

The delegation will have a discussion at the BJP State Office 'Kamalalayam' and will be meeting the family members of the arrested BJP functionaries today.

Reacting over the arrest of BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy and other party functionaries over the removal of a flagpole in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai had on October 22 welcomed the arrest of the party functionaries.

"We are very clear that this evil force DMK has to be uprooted from Tamil soil... 13 BJP cadres are in jail in Tamil Nadu today. Six in the flag post issue and seven for social media posting. I welcome the arrest of the BJP cadres because that is the only way they become leaders very fast. The whole arrest, the whole false cases, them going to jail and coming out it accelerates the process of leadership. So none of us are really worried," Annamalai told ANI.

Some residents in Panaiyur had opposed the flag post being raised. Following the protest, police officials reached the spot with a JCB and removed the newly erected flagpost from the area. In response to this, BJP workers gathered around the area and started opposing the flag post removal which resulted in a tense situation in the area.

Shortly, after the situation got out of control and BJP workers started creating a ruckus, a team of police reached the spot and arrested six people including BJP Sports and Development Cell State President Amar Prasad Reddy.

Further, Amar Prasad Reddy was produced before the Magistrate Court in Tambaram. Tambaram Judicial Magistrate Varsha ordered Judicial custody for Amar Prasad Reddy for 15 days until November 3. (ANI)

