India News | Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Pays Floral Tribute to Pandit Iyothee Thass on His 181st Birth Anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid a floral tribute to social reformer Pandit Iyothee Thass, who was a pioneering anti-caste thinker, on the occasion of his 181st birth anniversary at Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai on Wednesday.

Several state ministers and senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also joined the Chief Minister in honouring the philosopher and reformer.

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Earlier on May 18, Vijay chaired a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department to assess the state's power infrastructure and financial health, while also issuing major directives for the renovation and modernisation of 'Amma Canteens' across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed assessment regarding the power generation capacity, current electricity demand, and distribution networks.

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Discussions also focused on the financial status of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and its subsidiary companies, alongside the progress of ongoing future infrastructure development projects.

In a significant move to bolster social welfare, CM Vijay ordered a comprehensive overhaul of the 'Amma Canteens.

'At present, 383 Amma Canteens are functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while another 237 are being operated through other municipal corporations and municipalities across the state.

The decision for modernisation follows reports regarding the quality and taste of the food served at these facilities, which were recently brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.

Following detailed discussions with the concerned government department secretaries, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately improve infrastructure facilities at the canteens and procure necessary cooking equipment. He emphasised the need to ensure the uninterrupted supply of high-quality, tasty food to the public.

CM Joseph Vijay further ordered that the expenses for the renovation and procurement of materials be met from the general funds of the respective municipal corporations and municipalities.

Since the inception of the TVK government, the Chief Minister has implemented several key decisions. (ANI)

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