India News | Tamil Nadu CM Directs MLAs to Prioritise Public Grievances, Says Minister Aadhav Arjun

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjun on Thursday said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has directed all MLAs to identify key issues in their constituencies and hold review meetings with officials to assess the ground situation and ensure the timely resolution of public grievances on priority.

Addressing a press conference, Arjun said, "Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had instructed all MLAs to identify issues in their respective constituencies and conduct review meetings with officials to assess the ground situation and resolve public grievances."

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He further added, "Elected representatives usually visit the public to thank them after elections, but his priority was to first understand the immediate problems faced by residents through consultations with government departments. Officials from various departments, including water supply, police, TASMAC, and other civic bodies, participated in the meeting."

Arjun also noted that drug-related activities had increased in parts of the Villivakkam constituency and said issues related to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlets in the area would be taken up on priority.

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"Drug-related activities had increased in parts of the Villivakkam constituency, and assured that the TASMAC-related issues in the area would be addressed as a priority. Four TASMAC shops had been identified for closure following discussions... Complaints received by police and other government departments should be properly recorded through CCTV cameras and other digital systems," he said.

The Minister also said no TVK functionary or senior leader should be involved in corruption, tender-related dealings or recommendations in government works, adding that strict action would be taken against irregularities.

Reiterating the government's priorities, Arjun said women's safety and the complete eradication of ganja sales and illegal liquor trade in the state remain key focus areas.

Responding to criticism from Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over not meeting voters after the election victory, Arjun said the government is currently focused on grievance redressal and would meet the public soon to express gratitude.

Arjun also said the government values people's lives more than revenue generated from liquor sales and assured a corruption-free administrative system across departments. (ANI)

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