Chennai, August 7: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his seventh death anniversary. DMK MP Kanimozhi, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and several other senior party leaders also joined the tribute. Remembering his father, Stalin called Karunanidhi a guiding light for Tamil Nadu and urged people to follow his path. He reiterated Karunanidhi's goals of "Everything for Everyone" and "Tamil Nadu First in Everything."

In a post on X, MK Stalin wrote, "Leader Kalaignar -The birth given to the world by Muthuvelar and Anjugam Ammaiyar! The fire given to the Tamil race by Father Periyar and the great scholar Anna!" "To protect and advance Tamil Nadu, distinguished by his achievements - let us take a pledge and march on the path of victory towards the goal of "Everything for Everyone" and "Tamil Nadu First in Everything" in the light of Kalaignar!," the post reads.

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, his sister and DMK MP Kanimozhi, his son and Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin and other party leaders pay tributes to former CM M. Karunanidhi at Muthamizharignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial at the Marina Beach, on his seventh death… pic.twitter.com/VCue2ExnZb — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also participated in the silent march on Mount Road up to the Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Memorial at Marina Beach, and other DMK cadres also take part in the procession.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi (popularly referred to as Kalaignar) was a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu's politics and played a crucial role in the Dravidian movement and the state's political landscape. He entered the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by winning the Kulithalai seat in Tiruchirapalli during the 1957 election, alongside 14 other successful DMK candidates. Karunanidhi was elected as the DMK treasurer in 1960.

Associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times and held his position from 1969 to 1971, 1971 to 1976, 1989 to 1991, 1996 to 2001, and 2006 to 2011. Known for his oratory skills, Karunanidhi worked for the rights of Tamil-speaking people and focused on social justice and upliftment of the marginalised. He passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94, after a prolonged illness.

