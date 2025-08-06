New Delhi, August 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister and the BJP's stalwart Sushma Swaraj on her sixth death anniversary. Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted a heartfelt message on X , saying, "I offer my tributes to the eloquent speaker and influential leader Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. Sushma Swaraj Ji's entire life was dedicated to public welfare and national service. Fulfilling every responsibility with complete dedication, from the organization to the government, Sushma Swaraj Ji, as Foreign Minister, continuously helped Indians living abroad. Sushma Ji will always remain etched in our memories through her works."

Known for her powerful oratory, compassionate diplomacy, and lifelong dedication to public service, Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019, following a cardiac arrest at her New Delhi residence. Dr Rajendra Prasad Death Anniversary 2025: Remembering the First President of Independent India To Honour His Inspirational Legacy (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Pays Tributes to Sushma Swaraj on Her Death Anniversary

ओजस्वी वक्ता और प्रभावशाली नेत्री सुषमा स्वराज जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। सुषमा स्वराज जी का पूरा जीवन लोक कल्याण और राष्ट्र सेवा को समर्पित रहा। संगठन से लेकर सरकार तक हर दायित्व को पूरी निष्ठा से निभाने वाली सुषमा स्वराज जी ने विदेश मंत्री के रूप में… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2025

Several Leaders Pay Tributes to Sushma Swaraj

ओजस्वी वक्ता, प्रखर नेत्री और जनसेवा को समर्पित पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्व. सुषमा स्वराज जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। राष्ट्र सेवा में उनका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है। उनका सादगीभरा जीवन और सशक्त नेतृत्व आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/VZ4ZE4tt5V — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid his respects (originally in Hindi), "Humble tributes on the remembrance day of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Padma Vibhushan Sushma Swaraj Ji." Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Honours the Legacy of Lokmanya Tilak on His Punyatithi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called her a role model, posting, "A powerful orator, a sharp leader, and dedicated to public service, humble tributes to the late former Union Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. Her contribution to national service is unforgettable. Her simple life and strong leadership will remain a source of inspiration for future generations."

Sushma Swaraj's daughter and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj shared an emotional tribute, writing, "Six years have passed, Ma… Yet even today, my eyes instinctively search for you, in the crowd, in pictures of Parliament, at every turn where, if you were there, you would hold me. Six years have passed, Ma… Yet with every achievement, my heart first seeks your eyes, because the praise from your gaze was always my greatest victory. Six years have passed, Ma… But you still echo in every heartbeat, walking with me as strength in every struggle. My path is still illuminated by your blessings. Miss you, Ma!" (Loose translation from a Hindi post).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in remembrance, writing, "A vibrant symbol of women's strength, former Foreign Minister, 'Padma Vibhushan' Sushma Swaraj, humble tributes to her on her death anniversary! With the spirit of nation first, she served the country and its people throughout her life, her ideal life full of simplicity and purity is an inspiration."

Sushma Swaraj served as India’s External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term and was the second woman to hold the position after Indira Gandhi. She was elected as a Member of Parliament seven times and served briefly as the Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998. A prominent voice at global platforms, she represented India at the United Nations multiple times and was known for her prompt humanitarian response to Indians in distress abroad.

