New Delhi, November 16: The NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections has opened the door for another possible chapter in Nitish Kumar’s long political journey. While the final decision on who will take oath as Chief Minister is yet to be announced, the renewed mandate has once again placed Kumar, one of India’s longest-serving leaders, at the centre of Bihar’s political narrative. Over the years, Kumar has held the CM’s position nine times, including a brief seven-day stint in 2000, and remains a significant figure in any leadership discussion.

India has a history of chief ministers whose influence spanned decades, shaping their states through long tenures. Nitish Kumar’s nearly 20-year presence in Bihar places him in the company of several leaders who dominated state politics with continuity, stability and sustained public support. Here is a look at India’s longest-serving CMs, leaders whose extended terms left an unmistakable imprint on India’s federal democracy.

Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim - 24 years (Dec 12, 1994 – May 26, 2019)

Pawan Kumar Chamling holds the record as one of India’s longest-serving chief ministers, leading Sikkim for nearly 25 years. Under his leadership, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won five consecutive terms, positioning Chamling as a dominant force in the state’s political scene. His long rule was marked by developmental initiatives and political stability that shaped modern Sikkim. ‘Massive Majority, Complete Unity’: Nitish Kumar Expresses Gratitude to NDA Allies After Impressive Performance in Bihar Assembly Elections.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha - 24 years (Mar 5, 2000 – Jun 12, 2024)

Second only to Chamling in tenure, Naveen Patnaik governed Odisha for over two decades. Known for his clean image and welfare-driven governance, Patnaik nearly broke Chamling’s record. His continuous rule came to an end after the 2024 state elections when the BJP secured a decisive victory, winning 78 of the 147 Assembly seats.

Jyoti Basu, West Bengal - 23 years (Jun 21, 1977 – Nov 5, 2000)

A towering figure in Indian politics, Jyoti Basu served as Chief Minister of West Bengal for 23 uninterrupted years, making him one of the most influential communist leaders in the country. His decision to turn down the prime ministership remains a defining moment in Indian political history. Basu passed away in 2010 due to multiple organ failure. Bihar Election Result 2025: Nitish Kumar Silences Critics As NDA’s Stellar Show Vindicates ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ Slogan.

Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh - 22 years (First term: Jan 18, 1980 – Jan 19, 1999; Second term: Aug 3, 2003 – Apr 9, 2007)

Gegong Apang’s leadership spanned nearly 23 years across two long terms. His influence deeply shaped Arunachal Pradesh’s political evolution, making him one of the most enduring figures in Northeast Indian politics.

Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram - 22 years (1984–1986; 1989–1998; 2008–2018)

Lal Thanhawla served multiple terms, totalling 22 years at the helm. His governance focused on improving connectivity, healthcare and education—areas that transformed Mizoram’s developmental landscape.

Virbhadra Singh, Himachal Pradesh - 21 years (1983–1990; 1993–1998; 2003–2007; 2012–2017)

A Congress stalwart, Virbhadra Singh served six terms and became the longest-serving CM of Himachal Pradesh. His legacy includes major infrastructure development and a strong political presence.

Manik Sarkar, Tripura - 19 years (Mar 11, 1998 – Mar 9, 2018)

Famously known as India’s “poorest Chief Minister,” Manik Sarkar led Tripura for four consecutive terms, gaining respect for his simplicity and disciplined governance.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar - 19 years (2000; 2005–2014; 2015–Present)

With nearly 20 years in office, Nitish Kumar stands among India’s most experienced chief ministers. His governance model focusing on infrastructure, social welfare and law and order has redefined Bihar’s political landscape. His fresh mandate in 2025 only strengthens his position among India’s longest-serving leaders.

M. Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu - 18 years (1969–1976; 1989–1991; 1996–2001; 2006–2011)

A Dravidian icon, Karunanidhi’s five-term leadership shaped Tamil Nadu’s political ideology, leaving a legacy of cultural and social reforms.

Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab - 18 years (1970–1971; 1977–1980; 1997–2002; 2007–2017)

One of Punjab’s most influential leaders, Badal served four terms and was also among the youngest to take office.

As Bihar awaits clarity on who will lead the next government, the spotlight on long-serving chief ministers offers timely context. These leaders, through stability, electoral strength and political resilience, reshaped their states over decades. Whether or not Nitish Kumar adds another term to his tenure, Bihar’s current moment fits into a larger pattern in Indian politics, where enduring leadership has often steered states through transformation, continuity and change.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2025 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).