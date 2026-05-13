India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Undertake First Official Visit to Delhi in May: Sources

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): Newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to undertake his first official three-day visit to New Delhi by the end of May, sources said.

During his three-day visit, CM Vijay is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar to discuss ongoing projects in Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay is expected to submit a memorandum and a request letter to the Prime Minister and the ministers, with respect to their departments, sources stated.

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister on May 10, after his party won 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

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The TVK holds 107 seats in the Assembly, after Vijay resigned from Trichy East and retained Perambur. The party gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. The coalition's strength currently stands at 120 seats, which helped Vijay take oath as the Chief Minister.

Ahead of his visit to the national capital, Vijay wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, urging immediate diplomatic action for the release of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities.

In his letter, Vijay highlighted the arrest of six fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district by the Sri Lankan Navy on May 12. He stated that the fishermen had set out for fishing on May 10 and were detained along with their boat for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The Chief Minister identified the detained fishermen as Alex, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocias, Arul They Britto, Albert, and Sahaya Selvashanu.

In the letter, Vijay wrote, "I wish to draw your attention to the arrest of six fishermen belonging to Mandapam in Ramanathapuram District by the Sri Lankan Navy today (12.05.2026). -2- The fishermen ventured for fishing on 10.05.2026 from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram District and were arrested along with their fishing boat for allegedly crossing IMBL. The six fishermen are Tvl. Alex, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocias, Arul They Britto, Albert and Sahaya Selvashanu."

He further noted that 54 Indian fishermen are currently lodged in Sri Lankan prisons, while 264 fishing boats have been impounded by Sri Lankan authorities. (ANI)

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