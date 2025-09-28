Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday expressed immense sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

As per a statement from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office, among the dead were eight children and 16 women.

In a post shared on X, Tamil Nadu DyCM said, "The reports of lives lost due to being trapped in a crowd in Karur are causing immense sorrow. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident."

"Those who fainted after being trapped in the crowd and those whose health has deteriorated are being provided immediate treatment at Karur Government Hospital, as per the orders of the Honorable Chief Minister. In this critical situation, we urge full cooperation to be extended to the government's actions and the medical team," the post further said.

Meanwhile, a survivor of the Karur stampede shared his heartbreaking ordeal, describing the immense personal loss and uncertainty his family is facing in the aftermath of the tragedy that left 38 people dead.

Speaking to the reporters, the victim said, "My Brother has two sons. His elder son died. We don't know where his younger son is. My brother's wife is admitted to the ICU now. I don't know what to do. My son's eye is injured."

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede at his rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In a post on X, Vijay prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital," Vijay posted.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims after 36 were killed in the incident.CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government. In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims.

"On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.

"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added.

A while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and offered condolences to the victims' families. "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi's post on X read. (ANI)

