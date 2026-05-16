India News | Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks out in Thoothukudi Commercial Complex, Prompt Action Averts Major Damage

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): A major mishap was averted on Saturday morning after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, with prompt action by fire and rescue personnel preventing significant damage to the building.

According to officials from the Thoothukudi District Fire and Rescue Services, the fire was triggered due to an electrical leakage that led to a short circuit at a newly constructed commercial complex on VE Road in the urban area of Thoothukudi.

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Officials said the electrical leakage occurred in the morning hours, after which wires surrounding the building caught fire and the blaze spread rapidly, causing panic in the locality.

On receiving information, fire and rescue personnel from the Thoothukudi District Fire Service rushed to the spot and immediately initiated firefighting operations.

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The fire was brought under control swiftly, preventing it from spreading further and averting a major accident in the busy commercial area.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, officials stated.

Authorities are assessing the extent of damage caused to the building and nearby electrical infrastructure following the incident.

In a separate earlier incident, a fire broke out at the Vijayalakshmi Warehouse in the Thoothukudi district on April 18, which also caused panic in the locality.

Following that incident, fire and rescue teams from SIPCOT, Thoothukudi district and Thoothukudi Thermal stations rushed to the spot and carried out firefighting operations.

According to fire department sources, the blaze at the warehouse was quickly brought under control due to the prompt response of firefighters. During the operation, a nearby wall reportedly collapsed. However, no casualties were reported in that incident.

District Officer Karunakaran, Assistant District Officer Gomathi Amutha, and SIPCOT Fire Station Officer T Karthikeyan were among the officials present at the site overseeing the operations.

Firefighters from SIPCOT, Thoothukudi and Thoothukudi Thermal stations jointly carried out the firefighting efforts. (ANI)

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