Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday apprised the Centre that over 600 Tamil Nadu fishermen are stranded in Iran and he urged the union government to ensure their safe return home.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said 651 fishermen belonging to the districts of Kanniyakumari (498), Tirunelveli (78), Thoothukudi (72), and Ramanathapuram (3) are currently stranded in Iran due to the ongoing tensions and operational challenges in West Asia.

The swift intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs in this humanitarian matter would bring immense relief to the affected individuals and their families, he said.

Stalin urged immediate diplomatic measures to establish contact with the stranded fishermen, to ascertain their well-being and to facilitate their safe return to India.

The CM said: "They are facing considerable hardship due to the escalation of conflict in the region, and they are not able to return to Tamil Nadu. Their families back home are in deep distress, lacking information about their safety and awaiting any news of their return. Due to the precarious situation prevailing in the region, the fishermen and their distressed families are seeking support to facilitate their repatriation to India."

