Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): After the weather department issued a warning on Sunday for rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of the state, heavy downpours lashed Kanchipuram district.

The Kanchipuram Corporation Limit recorded 7 cm of rainfall in a time span of two hours in the district.

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, also led to a power cut in various areas of the Kanchipuram district.

Normal life was disrupted as the general public struggled with their day-to-day chores. Rainwater flooded main roads, streets and common routes used for daily commuting.

Many areas also experienced overflow in sewage, while in other areas the rainwater accumulated outside the residential areas, making it difficult for people to even venture out of their houses.

The Chennai Met Department forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning that is likely to occur in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

For the past three days, Kanchipuram has been experiencing moderate to heavy rain from time to time in different parts of the district.

While arrangements were made to light the lamp in various temples today on the festival of Karthigai Deepam, work was slacking due to rainfall.

Also, occasional heavy rains have been causing difficulty for commuters. (ANI)

