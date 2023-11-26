New Delhi, November 26: A 22-year-old married woman suffered serious injuries on Sunday after she was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her old friend following an argument in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said. The victim, identified as Hasmat Jahan of Shastri Park, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said, adding the accused has been arrested on attempt to murder charge.

The incident took place near Buland Masjid where accused Shah Babu (23), a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, had come to meet Jahan, a police official said. "We got a PCR call at 3.25 pm regarding stabbing of a woman," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Delhi Stabbing Horror: When Cops Caught Minor 'Killer', He Was Having Biryani at Stall Not Far From Crime Scene.

"Jahan sustained multiple stab injuries on her head, face and hands. She was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital from where she was referred to GTB Hospital. She is undergoing treatment and is stable. Accused Shah Babu was apprehended from the spot and a knife used in the crime was also recovered from him," the DCP said.

The woman's husband, Mohammad Munna, is a tailor by profession. Police said that the accused and victim knew each other before her marriage as both were neighbours in Bihar's Kishanganj. Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Stabs Minor to Death in Aman Vihar Over Personal Enmity, Arrested.

"Jahan had married Mohammad Munna four months ago. Shah Babu was unhappy with her marriage. The accused, who worked as a tailor in Hyderabad, came to Delhi to meet her. While speaking with her, he lost his temper and stabbed her multiple times," said DCP Tirkey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)