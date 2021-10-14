Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the continuing lockdown till October 31.

The hotels, shops can operate till 11 pm. All the religious organisations can operate on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Beaches will be opened from November 1.

Following the COVID-19 norms, 50 people are allowed at funerals and 100 at weddings.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, the total active cases stand at 15,650, and 1,453 recoveries are reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

