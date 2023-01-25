By K.M. Kathiravan

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): A 22-year-old graduate was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a bank inspired by the Tamil film Thunivu, informed police officials on Wednesday.

Tamil film Thunivu revolves around a criminal genius and his crew devise a scheme and rob banks.

According to the police, the accused identified as Kaleel Rahman, a resident of Begampur in Dindigul, had taken a loan from one of the branches of the Indian Overseas Bank and was looking for some means to settle them.

According to police officials, a young man entered the bank and tied the hands of the three bank employees with plastic tags.

"Yesterday morning a young man entered the bank armed with chilli powder, pepper spray, cutting blade and knife and sprayed them with chilli powder. He then tied the hands of three bank employees with plastic tags and then threatened the staff to show him the area where the cash was loaded if they didn't want to be injured," informed police official sources.

Police sources said, "A tied-up clerk warned the branch manager of a 'robber' inside as he logged in for work at the bank's door. The manager and the writer apprehended the accused, pushed him into a room, and locked him before calling the cops"

A case has been registered under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous injury), and 506 I (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused would be taken to Judicial Magistrate I for remand, informed police officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

