Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Tamil Nadu Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the new premises of Coimbatore Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) here and addressed the gathering on Wednesday.

Chairman of ICSI Manish Gupta said that the ICSI had made many changes in the syllabus based on Artificial Intelligence and AI will not affect this kind of profession but AI will affect only grass-root level employees in terms of placement.

"There are three Chapter Offices and One Regional Office in the state of Tamil Nadu, to cater to the ICSI stakeholders of the State. This new building in Coimbatore would help the student community, majorly, at large, from the adjoining districts of Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris and other neighbouring states," Manish Gupta said.

The Institute also organized the Southern Region Convocation 2023 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, Coimbatore, later in the day, to award Associate Membership of the Institute to the newly qualified Company Secretaries of the Southern Region covering the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The ICSI is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for regulating and developing the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on the best and top-quality education to students of the Company Secretaries Course and the best quality set standards for CS members.

The Institute has around 72,000 members and about 2 lakh students on its roll. (ANI)

