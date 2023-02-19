Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington to address the members of the 78th Staff Course has been cancelled due to bad weather and heavy fog in Coonoor, said police.

"President was scheduled to fly by chopper from Coimbatore to Coonoor Wellington defence staff college today morning", added police.

Also Read | SNM Ubayidullah Dies: Senior DMK Leader and Former Tamil Nadu Minister Passes Away at 83.

President Droupadi Murmu is on a two-day visit to the state, that started yesterday.

Previously, taking to Twitter the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said, "Governor Ravi, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, extends a hearty welcome to our Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her first visit to this spiritual land of Saints, Sages and Poets".

Also Read | NCP Leader Sharad Pawar Agrees With Amit Shah, Says Home Minister's Views on Cooperative Sector 'Appropriate'.

Ahead of the President's two-day visit to Madurai, the security arrangements are being beefed up, state police sources earlier informed.

Meanwhile, her security team has also collected the details of the people staying in the hotels in Madurai. The security checks on passengers at railway stations and airports have also intensified.

The flying of drones also remained banned in the district, sources added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)