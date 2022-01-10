Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by over 1,000 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in a single day to 13,990 while 11 more fatalities took the death toll to 36,866 on Monday, a health bulletin said.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 12,895 new coronavirus cases in a single day.

Nine passengers who came from Bangladesh and two each from Sri Lanka and UAE were infected by the virus besides those from the states of West Bengal with 8, Assam with 3, Kerala with 2, Andhra Pradesh with 2; Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Bihar and Jharkhand with one each among the fresh cases, the state health department bulletin stated.

Chennai reported a staggering 6,190 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in the state followed by Chengalpattu with 1,696 and Thiruvallur with 1,054 new cases. Mayiladuthurai registered the lowest cases in the state at 13 while Coimbatore and Kancheepuram saw 602 and 508 fresh infections, respectively.

No new Omicron case was detected across Tamil Nadu on Monday, the bulletin said.

The number of people affected by coronavirus thus far in the state has increased to 28,14,276. With 2,547 COVID-19 patients getting discharged following treatment, the cumulative recoveries has gone up to 27,14,643.

The number of active cases in the state, including isolated patients, stands at 62,767.

With 1,127 recoveries in a single day, Chennai's total recoveries rose to 5,55,321 and four deaths has mounted the toll to 8,680. The state capital has so far accounted for 5,94,844 cases while the active cases remain at 30,843.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam issued new testing guidelines to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus and its new variant Omicron.

Accordingly, all persons with symptoms like fever, cold, cough, myalgia, breathlessness, etc., along with contacts of RT-PCR positive COVID cases should be tested. All other asymptomatic contacts need not be tested.

Patients isolated in Covid care centres or put up in home isolation will stand to be discharged and end isolation after at least seven days from the onset of symptoms or date of sampling and has no fever for three consecutive days, the health official said.

Re-testing is not required for discharge from home isolation or the Covid care centres. However, the hospitalised severe cases should be discharged after clinical recovery, he instructed.

