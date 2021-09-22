Chennai, Sept 22 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday witnessed 1,682 new coronavirus cases with Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts contributing the maximum numbers, taking the overall caseload to 26,50,370. With 21 deaths due to the infection, including six in private hospitals and 15 in government facilities, the toll has risen to 35,400.

With 1,627 patients getting discharged following treatment today, the cumulative recoveries stand at 25,97,943. The number of active cases, including isolation as on today, remains at 17,027, according to a bulletin here.

Coimbatore saw 235 new cases, Chennai 194, Erode 130, Chengalpattu 110 and Tiruppur 101. Ramanathapuram, Perambalur, Theni, Tenkasi, Dindigul and Virudhunagar saw new cases in single digits while 27 districts reported fresh cases below 100, the bulletin said.

The State capital reported three deaths due to the infection taking the COVID-19 related fatalities to 8,453. With 2,068 active cases, Chennai's total cases have mounted to 5,48,289. The total recoveries, including 176 today, stand at 5,37,768.

