Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): Thousands of migratory Rosy Starlings have arrived in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, particularly around Perungulam and Thamirabarani River areas, creating a spectacular aerial displays.

Speaking to ANI, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja said, "The Thoothukudi district, being a coastal district, encounters many migratory birds every winter.

Recently, we have seen a large influx of Rosy Starlings in Perungulam and the surrounding areas. Rosy Starling belongs to the starling family. They breed in Central Asia and West Asian countries in steppe grasslands. During winter since the weather is very harsh there, starting from July to August till April, May they migrate to tropical regions like India."

He further said that starting from Gujarat to down South, the Rosy Starlings migration can be witnessed.

"They stay here during the winter and go back to their native place after April and May. Thoothukudi has wetlands. Food availability and weather are main reasons for their migration. This wetland and agricultural land, when combined, provide a better habitat for these migratory birds... We should be proud of that. This year, we can see that the count is largely increasing," he said.

He further said that Rosy Starlings have to be protected.

"As the birds are coming in large count the major prey is locusts and other insects. Starlings feed on locusts they save the agricultural land of the farmers. They are providing huge contribution to farmers," he added.

The coastal area near Thoothukudi Harbour has turned into a busy hub of bird activity, with large flocks of water birds gathering in the estuary area of Thoothukudi Harbour Beach.

The recent heavy rainfall has led to the accumulation of rainwater in salt pans located in the suburban areas of Thoothukudi. These salt pans, which are usually used only for salt production, now resemble natural water bodies.

As a result, the area has become a favourable habitat for several species of water birds. The number of small fish, insects and other aquatic organisms has increased significantly, providing abundant food for the birds.

Such large-scale feeding activity by water birds in salt pans is usually rare. However, the conditions created by this year's heavy rainfall have transformed the area into a suitable environment for them.

Groups of birds can now be seen landing in the salt pans and actively foraging for food. The sight has drawn the attention of nature enthusiasts and local residents, who are seen watching the birds in large numbers.

In recent days, Thoothukudi district has witnessed the arrival of large flocks of Rosy Starlings, which have been seen flying in striking formations across the sky.

According to ornithologists, Rosy Starlings migrate to southern districts during winter from regions in Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe. The birds usually leave their breeding grounds between September and October and remain in the Indian subcontinent until March or April.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Rosy Starlings are also known to migrate to states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, as well as parts of North India. Experts say the birds migrate in search of favourable weather conditions and food availability. Being omnivorous, they prefer areas rich in insects, including grasslands and agricultural fields.

Flocking together during migration also helps the birds protect themselves from predators. If the current conditions continue, the suburban salt pans of Thoothukudi are likely to remain an important temporary gathering site for water birds. (ANI)

