India News | Tamil Nadu: World Nurses Day Observed with Awareness Rally at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): World Nurses Day was observed at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday with an awareness rally and participation from doctors, nurses, trainee nursing students, and hospital staff.

As part of the programme, hospital authorities appreciated the dedicated service provided by nurses in patient care and treatment.

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At the beginning of the event, the Dean of the hospital and senior doctors extended their wishes to the nurses and said that their contribution to healthcare and patient treatment was immeasurable.

A nursing awareness rally was also organised as part of the celebrations. The rally commenced from the hospital campus and proceeded towards V.O.C. College.

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Nurses who participated in the rally also shared their views about their service and dedication.Speaking on the occasion, Nursing Superintendent Amutha Rani informed that World Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12.

"World Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12. Even though there is a shortage of nurses at present, we continue to perform our nursing duties with dedication, keeping the welfare of patients in mind," she said.

Nurse Uma Maheswari stated that Nurses Day is a special celebration for them and informed that nurses and nursing school students were also participating in the awareness rally."Every year, we specially celebrate World Nurses Day on behalf of our hospital. For nurses, the most important celebration is Nurses Day alone. Many times, we are unable to celebrate festivals like Deepavali and Pongal due to our work commitments. We consider Nurses Day as our own special celebration. Today, nurses and nursing school students are participating in the awareness rally," she said."Following the rally, the District Collector will honour and felicitate nurses who have completed 25 years of service," she added. (ANI)

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