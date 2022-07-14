Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Tansa dam, which is one of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai, is now full owing to good rainfall in the catchment area over the past few days, an official said on Thursday.

Palghar district collector Manik Gursal said this in a statement while also warned the people living downstream to exercise caution in view of the development.

"Tansa dam is now about to overflow with incessant showers in its catchment areas in the last some days. We have warned the people residing downstream of the Tansa river about the possibility of rising water levels," he said.

Similarly, the authorities concerned have been asked to undertake precautionary measures as Tansa dam may start overflowing soon, the collector said.

The dam has the height of 128.17 meters and its overflow level is 128.63 meters. There are strong chances of it would overflow soon, he added.

Built at the end of the 19th century, the dam is the third largest water body that supplies drinking water to the state capital after Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams.

Mumbai city receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

