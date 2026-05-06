India News | Tarun Murder Case: Delhi Police File Charge Sheet, Invoke Murder and SC-ST Act Provisions

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet in the Tarun murder case linked to a Holi-day incident in Uttam Nagar, invoking charges of murder and provisions under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The charge sheet, filed before a court in Dwarka, names 17 accused persons. Two accused are currently absconding, while cases involving two minors will be heard separately by the Juvenile Justice Board.

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According to police, the charge sheet runs to around 500 pages and relates to the March 4, 2026, incident. A dispute reportedly began after a balloon was allegedly thrown by a minor girl at a woman from a particular community. The situation escalated when relatives of the woman allegedly attacked Tarun with sticks near his residence. He died the next day due to injuries.

During the investigation, police said there was no prior enmity between the parties. Statements from nearly 50 witnesses have been recorded. Authorities have invoked sections related to offences against a member of the SC/ST community, along with charges of murder involving a group.

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The case will now be heard by a designated SC/ST court at the Dwarka District Court.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished an allegedly illegal portion of a property linked to one of the accused.

The court has issued notice to the investigating officer and the complainant for the next hearing on May 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)